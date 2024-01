Mehdi Mousavian was arrested in 2017 during a protest against the Islamic regime | Photo: Reproduction/X/@BabakTaghvaee1

An Iranian protester is at imminent risk of having his left eye removed as punishment.

The “retribution in kind” sentence against Seyed Mehdi Mousavian was confirmed by Iran's Supreme Court and could be executed in the coming days.

Mousavian was arrested on December 31, 2017 for allegedly throwing a stone at a police officer during a protest against the Islamic regime held in the city of Farokhshahr, located in the province of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, Iran. The stone allegedly blinded the man's left eye. military.

Despite denying the accusations and saying he did not throw any stones at the police officer, Mousavian was tried on January 27, 2019 and sentenced to questions, an Islamic term understood as “retaliation in kind” or “an eye for an eye”. In cases of questions In Iran, the victim, in this case the police officer, or his family must choose between retribution or forgiveness.

The police officer had demanded around US$280,000 (R$1.3 million) to pardon Mousavian, an amount of money that the protester's family said they were unable to pay. Because of this, the police officer started requesting the penalty of retribution, or “an eye for an eye”, and Mehdi Mousavian could lose his left eye in the coming days, as, according to court documents obtained by the human rights organization Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO), his sentence continues to be upheld by the country's Supreme Court.

IHRNGO, which fights for human rights in Iran, condemned the punishment that it classified as “inhumane mutilation” and called on the international community to contact the Iranian regime authorities to try to prevent the sentence imposed on Mousavian from being carried out.

IHRNGO director Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam said that “blinding as a form of punishment is a medieval practice that the Islamic Republic uses to intimidate society. The United Nations must not tolerate mutilation as a form of punishment by any of its member states in 2024. We want the international community and all countries with diplomatic relations with the Islamic Republic to convey this message that the implementation of such punishment will have serious consequences for Iran.”