There electric turn of many car brands and the entry of new brands from China enrich the release calendar for new cars in 2024. Among the most anticipated innovations that directly involve the Italian market, we can highlight the new Fiat Pandascheduled for July; the Lancia Ypsilonwhich is scheduled to be launched in February; theAlfa Romeo Milanexpected for presentation in April 2024. In February, on the occasion of the return of the Geneva Motor Showthere will be the debut of the Renault 5 E-Tech Electricalso fully electric.

New cars coming out in January 2024

The month of January already begins with many new cars on sale. Among the most anticipated novelties are the Polestar 3the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electricthe Volvo EX90 and the Zeekr X. Hybrid models such as the Mitsubishi Colt And ASXbased on Renault platforms, and the new Toyota C-HR.

Toyota C-HR GR Sport Among First New Cars Expected in 2024

Other models are also expected in January, such as theAudi Q4 e-tron/Sportback 2024, there Honda CR-V, there Hyundai Ioniq 5N, there Kia Picantothe restyling of the Kia Sorentofrom the Mercedes EQA and EQBfrom the Peugeot 208 and e-208as well as the Volkswagen T-Cross.

– Audi Q4 e-tron/Sportback 2024

– Honda CR-V

– Hyundai Ioniq 5N

– Kia Picanto

– Kia Sorento restyling

– Mercedes EQA 2024

– Mercedes EQB 2024

– Mitsubishi Colt

– Mitsubishi ASX

– Peugeot 208 and e-208

– Polestar 3

– Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

– Toyota C-HR

– Volkswagen T-Cross

– Volvo EX90

– Zeekr X

Among the new cars 2024 there is the Renault Scenic E-Tech Electric

Cars coming out February 2024

In February, other new cars arrive in Italian dealerships. The range smartfor example, welcomes the #3 which is alongside the #1. At home Volkswagen instead it’s the turn of the ID.7the Passat’s heir in an electric version. In the hybrid segment, the new one can be purchased Lexus LBX and the 2024 version of the Toyota Yaris.

The Renault 5 is another new car for 2024 that will debut at the Geneva Motor Show

There is also anticipation for the new Suzuki Swift. Among the first ever eyes focused on the new Lancia Ypsilon and on the Renault 5two iconic models re-proposed in an electric version, with the smallest of the Lancia range also being available in a 48 Volt hybrid version. Ford, on the other hand, could present the restyling of the Coupe.

– Audi Q8

– Ferrari GT

– Ford Kuga 2024

– Lancia Ypsilon

– Lexus LBX

– Mercedes-AMG GT

– Renault 5 E-Tech Electric

– smart #3

– Suzuki Swift

– Toyota Yaris 2024

– Volkswagen ID.7

The new Ypsilon also debuts in February, among the new 2024 cars

Cars coming out in March 2024

The month of March is also full of automotive news from Stellantis, which brings the new Citroën C3 100% electric. Then it’s the turn of the new Peugeot 3008now also available in an electric version, and of the Fiat 600 in the variants with petrol hybrid engine. In addition, the updated version of the Jeep Wrangler.

Fiat 600 electric or hybrid 48 V

Also on sale in March is the renewed BMW X2 and maybe even the restyling of the eighth series of the Volkswagen Golf. The new Toyota is making its debut in showrooms Toyota Land Cruiserwhile the SUV arrives from China Omoda 5the first model of the brand born from Chery.

– BMW X2/iX2

– Citroen e-C3

– Fiat 600

– Jeep Wrangler 2024

– Mercedes-AMG GLC Coupé

– Omoda 5

– Peugeot 3008

– Skoda Scala 2024

– Skoda Kamiq 2024

– Toyota Land Cruiser

– Volkswagen Golf 8.5

Peugeot e-3008 another awaited among the new cars 2024

Cars coming out in April 2024

In April, the new model will arrive in Italian dealerships Dacia Dusterthe Volkswagen Tiguanthe MINI Countryman (also electric), together with medium SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fethe Renault Rafale and the Skoda Kodiaq. Furthermore, the first electric car Alfa Romeo of history, a B-SUV called Milanalso available in a 48 Volt hybrid version.

New Dacia Duster

Some super sports cars are expected in April, such as the new Porsche Boxster fully electric and theFerrari hypercarheir to the LaFerrari.

– Alfa Romeo Milano

– Dacia Duster

– Ferrari Hypercar

– Hyundai Santa Fe

– Jaguar J-Pace

– MINI Countryman

– Polestar 4

– Porsche Boxster

– Renault Rafale

– Skoda Kodiaq

– Volkswagen Tiguan

What the Alfa Romeo Milano could be like

New Arrivals May 2024

The presentation of the renewed model is scheduled for May Maserati Quattroporte in electric version, while the dealerships are expected to receive the Lotus Emeyathe MINI 3pthe Mercedes CLE Cabriolet and the restyling of the BMW 4 Series and i4in addition to the Cupra Leon.

– BMW 4 Series/i4 2024

– Cupra Leon

– Lotus Emeya

– Maserati Quattroporte

– Mercedes CLE Cabriolet

– MINI 3p

The new Lotus Emeya

Coming June 2024

In the month of June Audi is planning the presentation of the Q6 e-tronthe first model developed on the EPP platform. At the same time, Range Rover, which has just transformed into an independent brand, is debuting the electric version of its flagship model. MG celebrates its 100th anniversary with the electric roadster MG Cyberster.

The new Audi Q6 e-tron

The other news of the month is the arrival in the showrooms of the Volkswagen Passatavailable exclusively as a Variant, and of the BMW 5 Series Touring. DS instead it could reveal the 100% electric heir of the DS9.

– Audi Q6 e-tron

– BMW 5 Series Touring

– DS 9

– Jecoo 7

– Range Rover EV

– MG Cyberster

– Subaru Crosstrek

– Volkswagen Passat Variant

MG Cyberster

New cars July 2024

At the beginning of July, there is great anticipation for the debut of the new electric Fiat Pandaheir to the model that has long dominated the rankings best selling carsIt is assumed that aesthetically the new Panda could resemble the One Hundred and Twenty Conceptwhile from a technical point of view it may present similarities with the new C3.

In July it’s the turn of the new electric Fiat Panda

In the same period, the restyling of is expected Ford Puma And Hyundai Ioniq 5the launch of the new generation of Opel Grandland and the debut of the electric crossover MINI Aceman.

– Aston Martin Vantage 2024

– Fiat Panda

– Ford Puma 2024

– Hyundai Ioniq 5 2024

– Honda S2000

– MINI Aceman

– Opel Grandland

MINI Concept Aceman

New cars coming out in August 2024

The new electric SUV is expected to debut in dealerships in August Cupra Tavascantogether with the new generation of BMW X3 and its electric version iX3. Furthermore, we could see the cabriolet variant of the new model on the roads Mercedes CLE.

Cupra Tavascan

As for the presentation of new models, this summer there could be the launch of the new generation of the Mazda MX-5of the electric sedan Toyota bZ3already on sale in China, and the new Peugeot 5008.

– BMW X3

– Cupra Tavascan

– Mazda MX-5

– Mercedes-AMG CLE

– Peugeot 5008

– Toyota bZ3

Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupé AMG Line

New cars September 2024

The debut could be in September Porsche Macan Ebased on the same platform as the Audi Q6 e-tron. We could also see the launch of the new generation of Opel Crossland, along with the hybrid flagship Cupra Terramar and to the little one Hyundai Casper in electric version.

– Cupra Terramar

– Hyundai Casper EV

– Opel Crossland

– Porsche Macan E

– Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer

Cars coming in October 2024

Among the new features in October are the restylings planned for the BMW M3 and the M3 Touringalong with the launch of the variants AMG of the brand new Mercedes E-Class. In the electric car sector, Range Rover could present the new battery-powered variant of the EvoqueWhile BYD is preparing to launch the Seal U SUV next to the existing one Seal.

– BMW M3 and M3 Touring

– BYD Seal U

– Range Rover Evoque 2024

– Mercedes-AMG E-Class

BYD Seal U

New Cars Coming in November 2024

Renault could present the new model in November R4 electricwhile the Renault 5 could arrive in dealerships. Alpine instead it could reveal its electric version which will be called A290 and Nissan the new Electric Micrawhich should inherit many technical features of the R5.

– Alpine A290

– Audi A6 e-tron

– BMW M5 and M5 Touring

– Nissan Micra

– Renault 4 E-Tech

Alpine A290_β show car

The latest news on the car coming in December 2024

2024 ends with the delivery of the first example of theAlfa Romeo 33 Stradale. The last month of the year could also give us previews of electric off-road vehicles Jeep Recon And Mercedes EQG. There is also anticipation for the presentation of the new Citroen C3 Aircross and the debut of the heir of the Lamborghini Huracan.

– Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

– Citroen C3 Aircross

– Jeep Recon

– Lamborghini new Huracan

– Mercedes EQG

Alfa Romeo 33 Stradale

