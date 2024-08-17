Square Enix Collective and FuturLab announced the availability of The Muckingham File – 4th for PowerWash SimulatorThis expansion concludes the game’s second anniversary summer celebrations. The Muckingham File – Part 3 and the Cruiser Deck map were also released prior to this release.

The new content is now available for all versions on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The Muckingham File – 4th is completely free for PowerWash Simulator and includes two new maps to clear, The Modern Mansion and The Firefighting Plane.

Regarding the first, it is a ‘modern’ disaster, as the walls of a luxurious house are stained with graffiti with complaints and jokes. It is the result of making the employees angry and now there are many flat surfaces to clean as calmly as possible.

The design of the mansion is ‘grandiose’ style and different from the rest of the neighborhood, with a touch of modernism, minimalism and Le Corbusier. As for the firefighting plane, it is located in a private airport, an area that was previously in the history of PowerWash Simulator.

This aircraft is adorned with a whale character decal, so it will need to be kept as clean and shiny as possible.

PowerWash Simulatorin addition to free content, there is also paid content, but the idea is always to set up a pressure cleaning business and remove every last speck of dirt and grime in each mission. Do you want to know more about this video game?

