New bump in the Palacio de los Deportes. ElPozo Murcia Costa Cálida, which yesterday had all kinds of casualties, including that of its coach Diego Giustozzi, hit it hard against a Córdoba World Heritage Site that played its cards well. Those of Josan Rodríguez knew how to swim and put away their clothes, without great fanfare. A defensive failure of the murci

This content is exclusive for subscribers Already a subscriber? Log in