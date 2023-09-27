Former British Prime Minister Boris Jonnson is once again the protagonist. This time due to a controversy within his home. Theresa Dawes, a 59-year-old nanny, claims she told The Mirror that she had been fired by Johnson’s wife, Carrie, just three days after being hired.

According to the nanny, the reason for her dismissal was a meeting on the terrace of the Johnson family home in Oxfordshire, where she had a glass of wine with the former prime minister to celebrate the birth of their new baby on December 5. July. At the time, Carrie was recovering in the hospital, she said.

According to Dawes’s account The Mirror, the glass of rosé wine was drunk to celebrate the arrival of the new member to the Johnson familybut this gesture was misinterpreted by Carrie’s mother.

Carrie Johnson, wife of Boris Johnson, along with their daughter Romy.

Dawes relates that, the next day, He received a text message from Carrie Johnson requesting a meeting in which she informed him of her dismissal. As Carrie told Dawes, their relationship “wasn’t working.”

However, the nanny alleges that this dismissal has nothing to do with her job performance, but rather with comments she made during her hiring interview.

Dawes apparently mentioned that his former boss had welcomed Boris Johnson’s resignation amid the ‘Partygate’ scandal, in relation to parties and other gatherings of government and Conservative Party staff held during the Covid-19 pandemic. in 2020 and 2021, when there were restrictions on social gatherings.

For her, this reason is insufficient and she wonders why she was not informed sooner if her attitude was not appropriate.

Theresa Dawes, who is currently considering legal action, is seeking reimbursement for expenses related to her move from Zimbabwe, where she is originally from, plus thousands of pounds for the agreed three-month contract, along with redundancy pay.

The Johnson couple have denied these accusations, and an official spokesperson has declared that Dawes’ account is completely false, calling the situation a manipulation for financial gain.

However, this episode has led the British tabloids to focus on the so-called “Nannygate”which continues to give something to talk about in the United Kingdom media sphere.

