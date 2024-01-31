With the mid-career update for the 4 Series Coupé and Cabriothe BMW introduced new versions of the sports models M4 Coupe and Convertible. These vehicles are equipped with an inline six-cylinder engine equipped with the technology M TwinPower Turbo, available in different power configurations. The range includes a version from 353 kW/480 hp with 6-speed manual transmission, the M4 Competition Coupe with 375 kW/510 hp and 8-speed M Steptronic gearbox. In all-wheel drive variants with transmission M xDrivethe maximum power reaches i 390 kW/530 hp.

Outside the redesigned headlights of the new M4 Coupé and Cabrio create a modern look. The low beam and high beam, now standard, are produced by the same LED module, with two vertical units at arrow shape for position and direction lights.

THE adaptive LED headlights with anti-reflection matrix high beams are available as an option, characterized by blue inserts and advanced features. The LED taillights feature technology laser and a fascinating design, already admired on the exclusive M4 CSL.

The BMW logo and the M logo at the rear are surrounded by a new surface, while the optional M design graphics for the bonnet and rear lid add a sporty touch. The roof made of reinforced plastic with carbon (CRP) is standard on all variants, while the steel roof it is optional and features a gloss black finish.

The new BMW M4 Coupé and BMW M4 Competition Coupé are equipped as standard with M forged light-alloy wheels from 18 pcs to the front and from 19 inches at the rear. In the version Competition with M xDrive and in the BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive, the standard configuration includes M forged wheels from 19″ to the front and from 20″ at the rear.

Sportiness dominates in the new BMW M4. On the dashboard there is the BMW Curved Display, consisting of a 12.3″ instrument panel in front of the driver and a 14.9″ monitor for infotainment. The operating system BMW Operating System 8.5 and the BMW Intelligent Personal Assistant they power infotelematics. The central screen allows you to manage every aspect of the car, from connectivity to multimedia, including adjusting the ambient lights.

The variations M4 Coupe and Convertible they also have M leather steering wheels with multifunction buttons as standard and illuminated gear shift paddlesand, for the first time, a M Alcantara steering wheel. The interior features high quality materials, with finishes Dark Graphite matt standard and optional such as diamond-shaped anthracite aluminum slats. THE optional M Carbon seatsfully adjustable and heatable, reduce the weight of 9.6kg compared to standard sports seats.

The M-specific cockpit includes a control panel on the center console with gear lever, start/stop button, BMW iDrive Controller, setup buttons and M Mode for customized vehicle configuration.

The BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive can be equipped with the system Air Collarwhich provides three-stage adjustable airflow for a pleasant heat when driving in the open air, regardless of the outside temperature.

The BMW M4 Coupé and M4 Convertible are equipped with a six cylinders in line with technology M TwinPower Turbowhich includes two turbochargers, indirect intercooling, high-pressure injection and Valvetronic variable valve control.

Power levels vary, with basic versions a 480 HP and 6-speed manual gearbox, the Competition at 510 HP with 8-speed automatic transmission. The Competition with M xDrive all-wheel drive achieves i 530 HP and a maximum torque of 650 Nm between 2,750 and 5,730 rpm, always with 8-speed automatic transmission.

The maximum speed is electronically limited to 250 km/hbut can be increased to 280 km/h with the optional M Driver's Package for the BMW M4 Competition Convertible with M xDrive oa 290 km/h respectively.

BMW M4 trim features

The set-up of the sportier M4 Coupé and M4 Cabrio, on the other hand, has been refined based on the experience of the test drivers on the road and on the track, with a particular focus on the circuit Nürburgring. In addition to the implant option carbon-ceramic brakesBMW on the sportier 4 Series provides customizable adjustments for power steering and brakes through the M Setup menu. The M Traction Control functionstandard on the Competition versions and optional on the M4, ensures maximum traction by reducing the interventions of the assistance systems.

In addition, the most powerful version of the inline six-cylinder engine is paired with the intelligent all-wheel drive M xDrive and from active differential M completely variable. While driving, the driver can select different traction modes, including 4WD, 4WD Sport with greater percentage of torque at the rear axle e 2WD for exclusive power transmission to the rear wheels when DSC is deactivated.

ADAS on the M4

The standard equipment ADAS of the new BMW M4 includes the Park Distance Control, Cruise control with braking function, forward collision warning with brake intervention, unintentional lane departure warning with steering assistance, traffic sign recognition and no overtaking indicator.

As an option there is the Steering and Lane Guidance Assistant, the Lane Keeping Assistant, the traffic light recognition and the Active Cruise Control with Stop & Go function within the Driving Assistant Professional. The Parking Assistant simplifies automatic parking and also includes reversing assistant as standard.

There TRACK modedesigned for use on the track and available as an option, temporarily deactivates the comfort and safety systems.

Prices, how much the BMW 4 Series Coupe and Cabrio cost

The price of the M4 Coupe probably exceeds 100,000 euroswhile that of the M4 Cabrio is higher than 120,000 euros.

