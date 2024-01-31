To get away after killing Andrea Bossi, the killer would have passed through the fields behind the building: what has emerged so far

The autopsy carried out on the body of Andrea Bossi, the 26-year-old killed in his home in Cairate last weekend, have confirmed that his death was caused by a single stab wound, inflicted by his killer on the throat. Meanwhile, some neighbors said they heard another male voice that night, in addition to that of the 26-year-old. How would the killer have escaped?

Investigations continue into the tragic crime that occurred last weekend in Cairatein the province of Varese, in Lombardy.

The victim's name was Andrea Bossi, he was only 26 years old and was originally from the neighbourhood Fagnano Olonawhere he was born, raised and where he was currently working as a worker in a mechanical workshop.

A few months ago he had moved to live alone in a house he owned located in Cairate. Apartment in which, in fact, he stayed four days ago murdered.

TO find his body it was the Pope who, worried, went to check on Saturday morning and found him on the floor of the entrance, immersed in his own blood.

Who is Andrea Bossi's killer and how did he escape

It would have been the person who killed him, as confirmed by the autopsy carried out yesterday by the medical examiner appointed by the prosecutor who coordinates the investigations a single slash to the throat, probably caused by a kitchen knife. Edged weapon that is missing.

The person responsible for this terrible gesture also disappeared into thin air, which, as supposed by the investigators, could have been someone Andrea knew. Assumption due to the fact that no signs of forced entry were found at the entrance door of the house.

Furthermore, some jewels made by him appear to have disappeared from Andrea's house. Investigators are looking for them with the hope that if they find them, they can also trace the murderer.

It is not excluded that whoever killed Andrea had simulated the robbery of precious objects with the intention of misleading the investigations.

In the meantime, some neighbors provided theirs testimonials to the investigators. One of them would have heard, in the night between Friday and Saturday, a second male voice in addition to that of the 26-year-old.

To escape, it is suspected that the killer passed through rear part of the condominiummaking him disappear between the fields and thus avoiding passing where someone could have seen him and where the cameras could have filmed him.