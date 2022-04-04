Many people suffer from inflammation of the colon and intestines, and detection and identification of their disease may require time and a lot of drug experiments that delay the recovery process.

A new British study has revealed a blood test called PredictSURE IBD that helps assess the severity of ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s inflammation, which are conditions that cause inflammation and ulcers within the intestine and elsewhere in the digestive system.

Studies show that it is 90 percent effective in detecting patients who are most likely to have the worst problems, meaning that they can then undergo robust and effective treatment to control their disease.

Understanding the course of someone’s disease will make a huge difference for people with these conditions, says James Lee, head of the clinical scientists group at the Francis Crick Institute who helped develop the test. And it’s really useful for doctors because you don’t waste time trying treatments that won’t work.”

At the moment, many doctors struggle to know who will have more severe forms of the condition known collectively as “inflammatory bowel disease” when patients are first diagnosed, and according to experts, half a million affected Britons are usually put on the treatment ladder and made their way through various medications. , starting with the least potent, until they find the option that suits them best, which causes a lot of downsides because some patients suffer from aggressive conditions that may suffer permanent damage inside the body when taking the least effective drugs, doctors say.

Experts point out that patients with ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease cannot access the new test at the moment after it has been brought back for NHS use by health chiefs, and top doctors working in the field hope a larger study currently underway in the UK will provide that evidence. When it is reported later in the year.

The new blood test works by looking for signs of depletion of a patient’s T cells, which are an essential part of the immune system. When these cells are depleted, they are less likely to attack the intestines and trigger an inflammatory response, so higher levels of fatigue indicate that someone is less likely to become infected. with continuous seizures. But if doctors know that a patient is likely to have persistent episodes of pain, they can switch more quickly to stronger medications, including immunosuppressants.

A study published in Gut in 2019 reports that more than nine out of ten patients with IBD who need the most powerful treatment are correctly identified by this approach.

Professor James Lindsey, a consultant gastroenterologist at Barts Health NHS Trust, used the test on a few private patients, one of whom was a 19-year-old university student with the typical symptoms of Crohn’s disease.

“He came back at high risk and I started his advanced treatment pretty much immediately once he finished his initial steroids,” says Professor Lindsey.

Colitis and Crohn’s infection occur when the immune system turns inward and attacks healthy intestinal tissue inside the body. This causes damage, pain, inflammation, and symptoms including diarrhea (often with blood), severe pain, extreme fatigue, and significant weight loss.