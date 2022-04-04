The Pope returning to Malta: “I thought on the first day of the war that I had to go to the Russian embassy to speak”

“The things I have told the authorities, everywhere, are public.” Pope francesco in the press conference on the flight of return from Malta he answered in this way to those who ask him if at the beginning of the war he had already spoken with Putin.

“I thought the first day of the war that I had to go to the Russian embassy to speak with the ambassador who is the representative of the people and ask the questions and tell my impressions about the case, “said the Pontiff. “I heard the Russian president at the end of the year. He called me to wish me well. Then the president of Ukraine I’ve heard it twice. These are the official contacts that I had. With Russia I did it through the embassy “.

“The I am willing to do whatever needs to be done “for peace in Ukraine “and the Holy See, especially the diplomatic side, the Cardinal Parolin and Monsignor Gallagherthey are doing everything, but everything, you cannot publish everything they do, out of prudence, out of confidentiality, but we are at the limit of work “.

“Always war is a cruelty, an inhuman thing, which goes against the human spirit, I do not say Christian, human. It is the spirit of Cain, the ‘Cainist’ spirit … “, he added Francis. “We are stubborn as humanity. We are in love with wars, with the spirit of Cain. Not by chance, at the beginning of the Bible there is this problem: the ‘cainist’ spirit of killing instead of the spirit of peace. Father you can’t! “, He added.

(Article by di Eliana Ruggiero- Agi)

