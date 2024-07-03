Not that this will cause any particular upheavals since there had been no announcement about it, but according to a new rumour from Jez CordenWindows Central journalist, there would be no new Banjo Kazooie in development at Xbox Game Studios.
Corden addressed the matter during a recent episode of his Xbox Two podcast, saying: “I don’t know if that’s going to change in the future, but as of right now, I can categorically say, no, there is no Banjo title in development, at least as of today,” he explained.
“There is no Banjo in development at the moment“, he reiterated later during the podcast, to further confirm the matter.
A third chapter that has been missing for twenty years
However, these are rumors and certainly not official communications, but we know that the journalist in question has demonstrated in the past to have good connections within Microsoft, so his statements are often taken into consideration.
On the other hand, it is possibly a question of voices that deny other voicesas Microsoft has never made any mention of a new Banjo Kazooie.
In fact, the game has been a recurring theme in Xbox rumors for years. In one of the most recent rumors, alleged insider NateDrake reported last December that a new Banjo Kazooie was in development, but there has been no confirmation on the matter since.
The series has been at a standstill for many years now and to tell the truth it has never had a real sequel after Banjo-Tooie in the early 2000s. Subsequently there were some chapters for Nintendo’s portable console and then the spin-off Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts in 2008, but we are still waiting for a real third chapter in the main series.
