Not that this will cause any particular upheavals since there had been no announcement about it, but according to a new rumour from Jez CordenWindows Central journalist, there would be no new Banjo Kazooie in development at Xbox Game Studios.

Corden addressed the matter during a recent episode of his Xbox Two podcast, saying: “I don’t know if that’s going to change in the future, but as of right now, I can categorically say, no, there is no Banjo title in development, at least as of today,” he explained.

“There is no Banjo in development at the moment“, he reiterated later during the podcast, to further confirm the matter.