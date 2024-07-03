The bundle building team at Humble has detailed the games included in July’s Choice bundle, with A Plague Tale: Requiem being a highlight.

Humble Choice is a subscription service that offers a monthly set of PC games for its members to own forever.

This month’s selection of eight games are as follows:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

Ghostrunner 2

Starship Troopers: Terran Command

Sticky Business

Zoeti

Figment 2: Creed Valley

Heretic’s Fork

Hyperviolent

A Plague Tale: Requiem – Gameplay Overview Trailer.Watch on YouTube

As with previous months, five percent of Choice membership will go towards charitable causes.

This month, Humble is supporting Covenant House, which is “dedicated to supporting young people facing homelessness and survivors of trafficking through unconditional love, absolute respect, and relentless support, in 34 cities across six countries.” You can Find out more about what Covenant House does here.

(And a quick note – Eurogamer has covered Humble for years, but the company is now also part of the same parent company, IGN Entertainment.)

As for the games themselves, A Plague Tale: Requiem (pictured above) is an incredibly emotional stealth action adventure, set in 14th century France.

Our Bertie called it a “brutal, spectacular adventure of love and sacrifice” in Eurogamer’s A Plague Tale: Requiem review. “Requiem, simply put, is one of the finest adventures around,” he wrote in 2022.

Ghostrunner 2 (pictured below), meanwhile, is a first-person slasher from One More Level. Bertie also gave the Ghostrunner sequel a whirl upon its release, having been a big fan of the original.

“On the one hand, everything I like about the original is back. It’s got the moves, it’s got the sounds, it’s got that garish cyberpunk cool, and it’s got pace… Great,” he wrote after a few hours with Ghostrunner 2.

“But on the other hand, it has a lot more stuff,” Bertie continued, adding things such as the story “makes it all seem a bit messy and convoluted”.



Image credit: One More Level

You can check out this month’s Full Choice Bundle Collection via Humble here. Has anything taken your fancy?