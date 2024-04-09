.flaticon.flaticon-piston:before, .flaticon-timing-belt:before, .flaticon-tachometer:before, .flaticon-autolift:before { font-size: 44px; color:#333; text-align: center; display: block; width:100px; } .icons-main-number{ font-size: 24px; }

The new Audi S3 presents a restyling radical, characterized by technical improvements that include a significant increase in engine power of 23 HP 2.0 TFSIa supercharging optimization, a advanced S tronic transmissionthe adoption of technology torque splitter fromAudi RS 3a new program of dynamic plus drivingmore direct steering and upgraded brakes.

New Audi S3 engine

The new Audi S3, with 333 HP and 420 Nm of torque, it is the most powerful S3 ever made. The 2.0 TFSI four-cylinder engine sees an increase of 23PS of power and 20Nm of torque compared to the previous model, with maximum torque available over a wide range including between 2,100 and 5,500 rpm.

Engine compartment 2.0 TFSI Audi S3

The acceleration 0 to 100 km/h is 4.7 seconds, a tenth faster than the previous model, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Audi S3 2.0 TFSI engine

The new turbocharger presents a refined management of the preload of the actuators of the wastegate to ensure an effective effect overboost in maximum performance, while maintaining progressive delivery. The driving modes dynamic and dynamic plus, they ensure a prompt accelerator response thanks to the butterfly valve.

Audi S3 new S tronic gearbox

The update of 7-speed S tronic dual-clutch gearbox in the new Audi S3 it allows quicker acceleration from a standstill, thanks to the greater compression force of the clutch dedicated to odd ratios. Full load changeover times are reduced by 50%, while at partial loads the engine speed is automatically increased when engaging gears for greater responsiveness.

Audi S3 quattro drive, technical characteristics

Technology torque splitter distributes torque between the rear wheels in a variable way to improve dynamism and directional stability, favoring the oversteer. This system uses two electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutches, one for each rear axle, to optimize traction and prevent understeer in corners. The torque distribution also varies according to the driving style and the selected mode of the driving dynamics control system Audi drive select.

Plus driving dynamics control Audi drive select introduces the new program dynamic pluswhich promotes a behavior oversteering directing more torque to the rear axle.

Audi S3 Torque Splitter

This mode guarantees a quicker response and aggressive of the engine and a dedicated calibration of the S tronic transmission. Selective torque management at individual wheels supports the quattro all-wheel drivewhile the stability control (ESC) integrates the action of the torque splitterwith a configuration sport automatically activated in the mode dynamic plus for less invasive driving.

Trim and brakes

The new Audi S3 maintains the suspension layout with a typical front axle McPhersonbut with new bearings that allow a double negative camber compared to the past, improving steering precision and directional rigor.

Audi S3 Sportback on the road

In combination with stiffer quadrilaterals, this makes the car even more agile. The progressive steering variable gearing and power assistance is standard and offers refined calibration with a more direct ratio, improving reactivity and sensitivity.

L'braking system was enhanced with self-ventilating discs front wheels with larger diameter (357 mm) and thickness (+4 mm), pads with a larger friction surface and two-piston calipers on the front end.

Audi S3 Sedan 19″ alloy wheels and sports braking system

Furthermore, two new high performance tires make their debut in sizing 235/35 R19promising stability, directional rigor and high grip even on the track.

New Audi S3, what changes in the restyling

The new Audi S3 features a muscular design with a hexagonal single frame wider, without frame, e “L” shaped inserts in matte silver. Performance is highlighted by a front spoiler with vertical supports, rear light clusters without overhangs and a redesigned bumper.

The sports exhaust The two twin outlets contribute to the sporty look, while the color range is enriched with bright shades such as District green and Progressivo red. LED headlights ea LED Audi Matrix offer advanced customization of light signatures, while painting in Matt Daytona grey is available through the customization program Audi exclusive.

Cockpit, what the interior of the new S3 looks like

In the passenger compartment of the new Audi S3, you can notice the new gear selectorsimilar to that of Audi Q4 e-tron SUV, redesigned ventilation vents and decorative fabric inserts. The interior lighting has been revised, with the new package pro ambient lights which offers advanced customization.

Audi S3 Sedan cockpit steering wheel

Dark materials dominate the interior, with sports seats partially covered in recycled material and contrasting stitching. The decorative inserts are available in recycled fabrics, aluminum or carbon. The Audi S3 is equipped with a wide range of connect services and a new one integrated app store in the car.

Standard equipment includes the DAB+ digital radioa 10.1-inch touch display of the MMI, the digital dashboard Audi virtual cockpit plus 12.3 inch and the Audi phone box light for inductive smartphone charging. There are also four charging ports USB-C: two in the front console and two dedicated to rear passengers.

Sports seats in the interior of the S3

The MMI navigation system plus with MMI touch is standardas well as the Audi smartphone interface with theIntegrated App Storewhich allows direct access to popular third-party applications through the MMI multimedia interface.

Price, how much does the new Audi S3 cost

The new Audi S3 will be available at Italian dealerships starting in May, with prices starting from 55,950 euros for the Sportback version and from 57,250 euros for the Sedan version.

→ S3 Sportback: €55,950

→ S3 Sedan: €57,250

Photo new Audi S3

