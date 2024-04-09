The UAE Government Cyber ​​Security Council has warned of the increased risk of cyber attacks during the holidays, calling on all individuals and institutions with the advent of Eid Al Fitr to take precautions and be cautious due to the rise in potential cyber threats during the holidays, and to intensify efforts to raise awareness and take the necessary precautionary measures to protect themselves, their institutions and their data in support of… And to preserve the national cybersecurity system.

He stressed the need to constantly update protection programs and operating systems, conduct periodic scans of devices, be careful when opening links and attachments that are suspicious or not sent from reliable sources, use strong and complex passwords, and activate the two-factor authentication feature for accounts.

He noted the importance of spreading cyber awareness and enhancing the culture of cyber security among individuals and institutions to reduce the risks of threats, calling for accuracy and caution in dealing with e-mail, verifying the credibility of any unusual requests to avoid phishing attempts, using strong and complex passwords, and activating the two-factor authentication feature.

It is worth noting that, last March, the Cybersecurity Council launched an awareness campaign targeting governmental and private institutions, and all members of society, under the title “The National Cybersecurity Campaign… A Year of Digital Awareness and Education,” and seeks to enhance awareness of the dangers of cyberspace and various ways. To protect against cyber attacks, it calls for the importance of taking caution to avoid falling victim to phishing and electronic fraud attacks, which use technology to deceive digital users to obtain their information and personal data.

The National Cybersecurity Campaign is a translation of the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership, out of its belief in the importance of information and data security in light of the tremendous digital developments that the country is witnessing. These directives emphasize the necessity of providing a safe digital environment for citizens and residents alike, and enhancing awareness of the dangers of cyberspace and methods of protection. from him.

The campaign, which continues over the course of a full year, includes 52 topics, with a new topic every week, which comes within the Cyber ​​Pulse initiatives, various aspects of cybersecurity, including directions and advice on how to identify suspicious emails, and the importance of knowing emerging threats, in addition to To constantly update programs and applications, and use secure communications applications over the Internet.

The National Cybersecurity Campaign seeks to enhance the culture of cybersecurity in all sectors of society and support safe digital transformation in the country.