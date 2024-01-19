The Shiite Houthi rebels claimed this Thursday, January 18an attack on an American ship, the third of this week, in the Gulf of Aden.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed in the afternoon of last Thursday the missile attack.

Iran-backed Houthis fired two anti-ship ballistic missiles at Chem Ranger

“On January 18, at approximately 9:00 p.m. (Sanaa time), terrorists Iran-backed Houthis launched two anti-ship ballistic missiles at Chem Rangera tanker with the flag of the Marshall Islands, owned by the United States and operated by Greece,” they explained from CENTCOM on the social network X.

He US Central Command He added that the crew witnessed how The missiles hit the waters near the ship, but what no injuries or damage were reportedso the ship was able to continue sailing.

Hours before, the rebel group had claimed responsibility for this attack, which represents the third so far this week against US vesselsbut the versions do not agree about whether or not there was a direct impact.

Houthi fighters brandish their weapons during a protest following Friday's attacks.

“The naval forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces (Houthis) carried out a target shooting operation against a US ship (Chem Ranger) in the Gulf of Aden with several appropriate naval missiles, resulting in direct hits“, had indicated the military spokesman for the Houthis, Yahya Sarea, also in X.

The Chem Ranger ship, flying the flag of the Marshall Islands, left the port of the Saudi city of Jeddah and was heading to Kuwait.

This incident, which appears to be the second of the day according to the British Navy, occurs after The United States will confirm a new round of attacks against missiles by Iranian-backed rebels in Yemen.

Likewise, the Yemeni Armed Forces reported this Thursday that Shipping traffic in the Arab and Red Seas will continue to all destinations of the world, “except the ports of occupied Palestine” until the ceasefire and cease “the siege in the Gaza Strip.”



EFE

