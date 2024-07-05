Institutions are, to a large extent, frames of reference that correlate to the characteristics of a vision or an era. They are subject to the influence of the social, political and economic characteristics of their time. For this reason, the organizations and forces that give them practical meaning are also subject to permanent change or the need for constant change.

Their process may be—to a greater or lesser extent—the result of citizen demands, of the greater complexity of the issues they face, or of macro political processes in which all institutions are undergoing change and modernization; for example, sometimes the economy has determined the abrupt change in politics, as occurred in the eighties in almost all of the Western world, weakening the economies of the underdeveloped countries of the “third world.”

This thesis on institutional change has been the subject of analysis in the social sciences from different perspectives. The most notable is historical institutionalism, which has focused mainly on large processes of change in which the process of institutional rupture and generation are accentuated. On the other hand, if institutional change is analyzed, based on Elinor Ostrom’s argument that institutions “exist at multiple levels that are related,” then changes at the micro and internal level, that is, organizational change, are also relevant.

An illustrative change process has been the incorporation of the New Information Technologies and Communication, initially, and recently, alternative and cutting-edge technologies for the operation of public institutions.

The change was of such magnitude that today, technology is present in the entire cycle of public policies; and in functions such as information management; the creation of open data; the analysis of data in large volumes for decision making (Big Data); guidance for procedures and services, etc. That is, institutions had to recognize the public value of the use of technology and move towards its incorporation in the relief of daily and even specialized tasks of the public organizations.

The current technological change, characterized by digital transformation, is simultaneous with the formation of new concepts such as open government and governance to describe new trends in decision-making and the exercise of government. It is noteworthy that this process of change in institutions coincides with more and better informed societies and the participation of more actors in public affairs, whether they are social organizations or others. This is important because the use of technological tools has the purpose of generating greater involvement in governance tasks.

Based on the proposal for the implementation of transparency, open data, visualization and mapping of these, civic technology has become a catalyst for institutional change and accountability, as is the case of the ASF citizen app, which provides information on audits carried out in the country in each Public Accountwith the results of the audit of resources of federal origin.

All these new approaches and instruments are aimed at achieving better institutions that respond effectively to the needs of supreme oversight and deliver positive, timely and preventive results in light of the purpose for which they were created. In the case of the democratic function of oversight,accountability, The role of civic technology represents a complement to optimize the universe of oversight.

We recommend you read: