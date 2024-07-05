As part of Dubai’s prominent tourism position as the highest-rated tourist destination in the world, Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, announced the launch of the “Dubai Summer Guide”, which celebrates the diversity of summer destinations in the city, while highlighting a diverse list of hotels suitable for spending beautiful family times, including these hotels with family entertainment activities and a variety of options for restaurants and cafes that provide an unforgettable experience for both Dubai residents and visitors.

The launch of the guide comes as part of the #Dubai_Destinations campaign, which is inspired by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, to consolidate Dubai’s position as the best city in the world to live and visit. The campaign, in its latest version, highlights the city’s diverse options and exceptional experiences during the summer.

Exceptional destinations

On this occasion, Mai Al Naqbi, Senior Executive of Creative Projects at Brand Dubai, said: “The Dubai Summer Destination Guide focuses on providing a diverse list of hotels suitable for spending happy times with family and friends, including family entertainment activities and a variety of restaurants and cafes that provide an unforgettable experience for all its guests.”

Al Naqbi added: “The destinations offered by the guide represent key attractions for the public, whether citizens, residents or visitors from within the country and around the world, during this time of the year, especially with the start of the summer holiday season. These destinations are also among the favourite areas for families to spend a family vacation, while the interactive feature of the digital guide allows the user to identify the location of the hotel or water destination, as well as view photos of the place and the various services available there.”

The Dubai Summer Destinations Guide, issued in Arabic and English, can be obtained via the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/-/media/2024/july/05-07/04/dubais-kidfriendly-staycations-playcations.pdf, as well as via the dedicated website for the #Dubaidestinations campaign https://dubaidestinations.ae/ and the “Brand Dubai” account on Instagram @BrandDubai.

It is worth noting that the guides issued by “Brand Dubai” are a key component of the #Dubai_Destinations campaign, which aims to highlight the destinations where families can spend special times with their children.