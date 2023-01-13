Appointed special advisor to the government of São Paulo, Diego Torres Dourado – brother of former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro – was at the camp set up by supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro at the door of the Army Headquarters, in Brasília.

Bolsonaristas spent 70 days there, asking for military intervention against the election result. It was from there that radical groups marched to Praça dos Três Poderes, last Sunday, to invade and destroy the headquarters of the Planalto Palace, Congress and the Federal Supreme Court (STF).

A photo of Dourado at the camp was shared by two of his friends on November 2nd. In the image, Michelle’s brother is wearing glasses and wrapped in a Brazilian flag, alongside three supporters of the former president.

Dourado did not publish images on his social networks about his trip to the concentration in front of the barracks, but he liked the photo published by Elizangela Castelo Branco. “In Brasilia, as in many other Brazilian cities, the demonstrations were beautiful, peaceful and full of patriotism. Brazilians of all ages, creeds and colors gathered for a single reason: to fight bravely for our homeland”, wrote Dourado’s friend.

Office

Michelle’s brother was appointed as special advisor to the governor of São Paulo, Tarcísio de Freitas (Republicans), whom he informally helped in the dispute for the Palácio dos Bandeirantes. Dourado did not have a position or salary for his performance in the former Minister of Infrastructure’s election campaign.

The role of “special advisor to Governor I” has a salary of R$ 19.2 thousand, according to the Human Resources portal of the Government of São Paulo.

Confidence

To Estadão, Tarcísio said he has no reason to review Dourado’s nomination. “He is a super good guy, hardworking, honest, who helped me a lot during the campaign. He is absolutely reliable. He is very loyal and friendly. He has two degrees, but he has skills in the area of ​​IT (information technology) and networks, ”said the governor.

“I am the one who sets the tone for the government. And it is a tone of dialogue, of pacification, of work for all, of focus on results. Here there is no radicalism, exclusion, sectarianism. I’m worried about doing my best”, said Tarcísio.