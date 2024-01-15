After overcoming the congressional boycott, in his first speech at the head of the country he announces investments in water, electricity, health, education and housing

Monday, January 15, 2024, 7:45 p.m.







Comment















Copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







x







LinkedIn







Telegram

Bernardo Arévalo de León (10/7/1958) recalled in his first speech as president of Guatemala that there were moments since he was elected at the polls, on August 20, in which many of its citizens believed they were once again at the doors of …

This content is exclusive for subscribers



