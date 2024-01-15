It goes without saying that Club América has one of the most powerful squads in Mexican football and the American continent, the azulcrema team has high quality and international level footballers, not for nothing are they the current monarchs of the Mexican First Division championship.
In this way, reviewing the Águila squad, we determined the six most expensive players in their squad, according to the specialized portal Transfermarkt.
The 27-year-old Paraguayan midfielder has everything and has become a force in the team. The reality is that he is a player who could be a starter for any other club.
The 24-year-old right back came to the team to take over the position, the Aztec national team is one of the best prospects for the future and is already a reality, being the one who leads the way as a starter for the Aztec team.
The 24-year-old Uruguayan center back is already wanted by several clubs in Europe and surely after his participation in the Copa América with his country he will emigrate, as he is a permanent starter of Marcelo Bielsa.
The 29-year-old Chilean hitter is the best player in his position in the last year in Aztec football, he was a key part of the team in winning the title.
The 26-year-old Spanish midfielder finally became champion after several years of arriving in Mexico and is currently one of the best defenders in Mexican soccer.
The 26-year-old naturalized Mexican Colombian is the most valuable player of the Azulcrema team. He has only been on the team for six months and has already been crowned champion, being the five-time monarch of Mexican soccer with three different teams.
