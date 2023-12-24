DAccording to a media report, Germany has consumed more gas in recent weeks. Mainly due to a significant increase in industry, consumption since October 1st has been 7.2 percent higher than in the same period last year, as the newspapers of the Funke media group report, citing the Federal Network Agency. While the increase in private households and businesses was 2.5 percent, industrial gas consumption rose by 11.1 percent.

Compared to the winters of 2018 to 2021 – i.e. before the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine and the end of Russian gas deliveries – gas consumption fell by 13.9 percent.

No gas shortage expected

The head of the Federal Network Agency, Klaus Müller, appeared “more optimistic” than last year. “We can see that gas consumption increases when it gets cold. “But a few cold days don’t worry us,” said Müller. “The storage facilities are around 90 percent full and we have stable imports that secure our gas supply. A gas shortage this winter is unlikely.”

Müller nevertheless called on citizens and companies to be thrifty. “We recommend that people use gas consciously and think carefully about how much consumption can be saved,” said the network agency boss. “If you use less gas, you can save a lot of money.”