These are dark hours for him Barcelona. The team led by Joan Peñarroya is going through a significant dip in results, eighth in the ACB league, the last place that gives access to the King’s Cupand eleventh in the Euroleague, a position that would even leave them out of the play-offs for the playoffs. Clouds that have become even darker this Thursday, when the club announced the dismissal of Raul Netoa Brazilian point guard who was signed on November 25 and who, after playing just eight minutes, has seen his relationship with the Blaugranas disappear.

The 32-year-old player had arrived at Barcelona as a substitute for Nicolas Laprovittolawho at the end of October suffered a serious injury to his right knee during a duel against Baskonia (torn anterior cruciate ligament and an injury to the external meniscus). Since the Argentine, capital guard in the Catalans’ game, would miss the entire season, the sports management led by Juan Carlos Navarro He opted for Neto, a point guard with a past in the Spanish league (he played for UCAM Murcia) and with extensive experience in the NBA.

The South American, of course, had spent the entire last season in the infirmary due to a knee injury, although the ghosts evaporated quickly. In his debut against real Madrid In a Euroleague match on November 28, the Brazilian, on the first ball he touched, scored a good triple from the corner that dazzled Palau. In his first plays he seemed to be in good shape and that his quality, more than proven, could help Barça solve the loss of Laprovittola.

However, Neto could only play three minutes and 49 seconds since, against the meringues, he suffered a muscle injury. There was patience but, when he reappeared on December 27 against the Red Star of Belgradehe only lasted three minutes and 17 seconds on the court after feeling discomfort in his hamstrings. Two hard blows that have forced Barcelona to execute a clause in the Brazilian’s contract that allowed them to terminate him if injuries plagued him again.









Now, two months after losing Laprovittolathe azulgranas must go to the market again because Satoranskytheir starting point guard, is no longer the star of yesteryear and Juan Nuñez, his great bet for the future, still needs time to be able to take the reins of a team of the magnitude of Barça. What is clear is that the Catalans do not stop accumulating dramas in their turbulent season.