The list of teams that remain alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup was considerably reduced due to the nature and dynamics of the competition. The long-awaited round of 16 begins and the first to get into the ring will be the teams from the Netherlands and the United States. In what promises to be a very dynamic game, we review the possible line-ups for each of the teams.
Netherlands national team
Q: Noppert – The Heereven goalkeeper would be number 1 in the lineup to face the United States.
DFC: Ake – Nathan Aké is always a great option in the teams where he lives. He most likely will be the starter.
CB: Van Dijk – The leader of the squad. Undisputed holder with the national team and also in Liverpool.
DFC: Timber – To close the line of 3 centrals, there is Timber, a young central with very good defensive capacity.
MC: Blind – Possibly the most experienced player on the squad. Blind would be another possible starter against the United States.
MC: De Jong- The Barcelona midfielder is also another of the fundamental pieces of ‘La Naranja’.
MC: Berghuis – The Ajax footballer will surely have a role in the coach’s possible plan against the USA.
MC: Dumfries- To attack the space and the backs of the defenders, Dumfries would be a right midfielder with the role of winger.
CM: Klassen – Another experienced in the selection, but this time as a possible 10.
EI: Bergwijn – For the first line of attack there will surely be Bergwijn.
DC: Gakpo- And finally Cody Gakpo will very surely be the starter and a benchmark in attack.
United States national team
Q: Turner- The Arsenal goalkeeper will most likely be the starting goalkeeper against the Netherlands.
LI: Robinson- For the left side of the last defensive line would be Robinson, a young Fulham player.
DFC: Ream – A veteran. Tim Ream is possibly the first centre-back against the Netherlands.
DFC: Carter-Vickers – The second center-back would be the Celtic youngster.
LD: Dest – To finish the defensive line, there would be Dest, who has been the starter in all the games played.
MC: McKennie- Another international, this time the Juventus player. The fundamental axis in the USA selection.
MC: Adams- After delivering good “performances”, Adams would be another headline against the Netherlands.
MC: Mensah- The young man from Valencia is very likely to be another headline. The coach has seen his ability to generate danger.
ED: Weah- As a matter of continuity, another of those who will surely repeat in the eleven, is Weah.
DC: Sargent- For the center forward position would be Josh Sargent from Norwich.
IE: Pulisic – The 10 of the team. The most unbalancing player in the line of attack. It will surely be the owner.
What the formation of the Netherlands (3-4-3) will look like
Goalie: Noppert
defenses: Ake, Van Dijk, Timber
midfielders: Dumfries, De Jong, Berghuis, Blind
strikers: Gakpo, Bergwijn.
What the United States (4-3-3) formation will look like
Goalie:Turner
defenses: Robinson, Ream, Vickers, Dest
midfielders: McKennie, Adams, Musah
Forwards: Pulisic, Sargent, Weah
