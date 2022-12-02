Juventus, Elkann to Agnelli on capital gains: “They have expanded”. Telephone interception

New telephone interceptions on the Juventus case. According to the investigators who are investigating (Prisma investigation) on the accounts of the Juventus club in the period between 2018 and 2021, within the Juventus club everyone knew of the systematic recourse to capital gains, used to make ends meet. According to Il Corriere della Sera and La Gazzetta dello Sport, this was “confirmed” by a phone call, dating back to September 2021, between John Elkann (who is not under investigation) and Andrea Agnelli, the content of which was published by the two newspapers.

Agnelli thus addresses his cousin: “We have always taken risks and the board has always been informed that they have been taken and corrective measures have always been found along the way”. Elkann replies as follows: “Yes, but as you remember you said that in the end there was, on the part of the sports management, (…) they expanded. There are a whole series of operations that they have done ”. Agnelli – always writes La Gazzetta dello Sport – also mentions “the excessive use of the instrument of capital gains, if the market collapses, the market collapses! This is a fact”.

During that phone call there is also a passage in which John Elkann talks about Massimiliano Allegri. The Juventus coach, in particular, must be careful not to “say that the policies that have been implemented in recent years were senseless, a lot of money has been spent on players who don’t know. Those were the prerogatives of the market at that time, now we need to manage things in the best possible way, after all, who cares what the others have done before”. “Yes, I agree”, replied Agnelli.