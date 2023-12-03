The ‘Dust’ series (known as ‘Obliterated‘ in English) has become a sensation in Netflix. Directed by Jon Hurwitz and Josh Heald, the same creators of ‘Cobra Kai‘ (whose sixth season we are still eagerly awaiting), immerses us in the story of an elite special forces unit that pursues a terrorist network determined to destroy Las Vegas, in the United States. After a night of celebration full of alcohol, sex and drugs, the team made up of Chad, Ava, Trunk, Maya, Lana, Haggerty and many more discover that the bomb they defused was fake. Now, they are forced to overcome the hangover, deal with their personal problems and find the real bomb to save their country and become true heroes.

The first season, made up of eight exciting episodes, kept viewers on the edge of their seats. But the great unknown that circulates on social networks among netizens is whether our protagonists managed to fulfill their mission of finding and deactivating the real bomb. In this note we will reveal it to you.

How did the elite group react when they discovered that the bomb they defused was fake in ‘Destroyed’?

When the agents realized that the nuclear bomb they had defused was a fake and that Las Vegas was still in danger, they had to end their celebration, focus their minds and redouble their efforts to deactivate the weapon that threatened to wipe out the city. called city of sin and its inhabitants.

The party the squad had after defusing the fake bomb was big. Photo: Netflix

Who really is Lana in ‘Obliterated’?

Within the elite group in Las Vegas, one of the biggest partiers was Lana, although her identity turned out to be different than she appeared. The young woman who joined the team during the mission was not the well-meaning person she seemed to be. Lana was actually Anastasia Koslov, the supposedly deceased sister of the series’ villain, Ivan Koslov (played by Costa Ronin).

Anastasia, who impersonated Lana in the elite group, is played by actress Alyson Gorske. Photo: Netflix

Did the team manage to deactivate the nuclear bomb in ‘Destroyed’?

Yes, thanks to the magic of teamwork. At the end of a grueling odyssey through the desert, one of the members, Maya, discovers that Lana (Alyson Gorske), who was actually called Anastasia, hid the real nuclear bomb in a slot machine inside a hotel.

It is at that moment, Haggerty, riding a camel, sets to work to deactivate it while listening to a catchy song by his favorite singer, Michael Bublé. At the last second, he manages to cut the right wire and disarm the bomb.

