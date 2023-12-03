Mónica Zevallos, remembered TV presenter, became the brand new winner of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In the last edition of Saturday, December 2, the former host of ‘Vale la pena dolor’ took home the long-awaited pot of gold from the Latina reality show, after beating her partner Christian Ysla. Before the result was known, she gave an emotional speech, which ended up moving those present and the viewers.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ 4, FINAL: Mónica Zevallos is the WINNER

What was Mónica Zevallos’ emotional speech?

The finalists Mónica Zevallos and Christian Ysla were eagerly waiting to hear the name of the winner of the most recent season of ‘The Great Chef’. As usual, before meeting the winner of each edition, everyone gives a few words prior to the end of the program. Thus, the endearing host of ‘Mónica’ starred in an emotional moment when she gave a thank-you speech.

“Thank you, truly and from the heart. Sometimes you think and feel that it’s over, that everything has an end, that why continue in a career. And suddenly, you receive a call and you have many doubts, you don’t know what to do, but you accept because of the influence of many people who love you (…) These (the participants) are also part of my family. I love you so much. They are my family. Thank you, you have made me live again“, said.

YOU CAN SEE: Mónica Zevallos is the WINNER of the fourth season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’

What did Mónica Zevallos say after winning ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’?

After knowing the name of the winner, Mónica Zevallos gave some words of gratitude to the people who unconditionally supported her throughout the weeks that her participation in ‘The great chef‘, especially his children and his mother.

“Happy, thank you to everyone, to each person who accompanied me throughout this entire process. To those who are at home and have written to me encouraging me, doing everything. To my friends who helped me and convinced me to be here, to my two wonderful children and my mother“she expressed very excitedly.



#Mónica #Zevallos #moves #speech #Great #Chef #quotThank #live #againquot