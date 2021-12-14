Netflix appears to be developing a live-action adaptation of the video game franchise Mega Man. A series of rumors indicate that the project is in an early stage of development and the production company Supermarché may have confirmed the news.

The company’s website published also a description, then partially deleted, which states: “Henry Joost, Rel Schulman, and their in-house producer Orlee-Rose Strauss maintain an active development list. Features in the works include an adaptation of Capcom’s Mega Man for Chernin Entertainment and Netflix, which they wrote and are directing.“.

At the time of writing, the site still includes the Mega Man adaptation but makes no mention of Netflix, and the streaming platform hasn’t confirmed the news, although Chernin Entertainment has a preliminary deal with Netflix.

The Mega Man franchise is made up of games, TV shows and comics and started in ’87 when the original game was released.

Source: The Verge