The rumors are over. Peruvian actress Stephanie Cayo He made his relationship with the Spanish actor Maxi Iglesias official through some romantic photographs that he published on his Instagram account. In this way, the artist begins a new stage in her love life after announcing, in the middle of this year, her divorce.

“I’m going to be super cheesy… Everything that comes from love is beautiful. Your face is beautiful, your eyes are for writing a poem, which shows a dream and what we all know you can do ”, begins the emotional message from Stephanie Cayo to Maxi Iglesias.

The actress assures that “not many people are lucky enough to know” the true essence of Spanish, which has left her captivated. “ What you carry inside is infinitely more beautiful ”, He adds.

She affirmed that the presence of Maxi Iglesias in her life is a gift for her. “Two children who act coincide, in that and many other things. Recognizing themselves, they love each other in shady places, feeding their souls with a beautiful friendship, and they touch their hearts with a love that does not require a single explanation. You are a gift Maximiliano . And the present is that, a gift ”, ends the post of the protagonist of Travesuras del corazón.

How did they meet?

Stephanie Cayo and Maxi Iglesias met on the set of the movie Mochileros, the first Netflix film to be produced in Peru. The film was filmed in the cities of Cusco, Puno and Paracas.

A month ago, the interpreter did not want to mention further details of her romance with the Spaniard, despite the fact that the rumors already existed in the media.

A divorce

In June 2021, Things magazine reported that Stephanie Cayo and American businessman Chad Campbell, with whom she had been married for three years, had separated eight months ago. Later, she confirmed the news and ruled out a possible reconciliation. Everything indicates that this is a new beginning for her.