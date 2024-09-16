We are at a point where technology is advancing very quickly, therefore, some devices become outdated and no longer receive improvements and at the same time, the user is somehow forced to buy the latest in order to remain at the forefront. This happens a lot with Apple and its iPhoneand now, the popular streaming company, Netflixhas mentioned that they will stop supporting some of these devices.

The company has announced that it will stop offering updates for Apple devices that use iOS 16, affecting users of iPhone and iPad older ones that cannot be upgraded to iOS 17 or later versions. Although users will still be able to access the platform and download the application, in case of serious errors, access via browser is recommended.

The platform has already begun to notify users of iOS 16 about the lack of support, indicating that to use the latest version of the application they will have to update to iOS 17 or later. This leaves many older devices unable to receive new features or security patches, unless they are critical bugs.

MoMo Zhouspokesperson for Netflixconfirmed that no future updates are planned for iOS 16except in exceptional situations. This means that users of these devices may experience security or performance issues without the certainty of receiving prompt solutions.

Among the devices that will no longer be able to be updated and will lose support are the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plusas well as the iPad Pro first generation and the iPad 5 from 2017. The only way you will be able to see the news is to use Safari or other browsers.

Via: The Verge