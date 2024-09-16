The mayor of Parral, Salvador Calderón, called on citizens to take extreme precautions in the coming days in view of the escalation of violence in this area of ​​the state and recommended not using highways at night.

The president made the above statements during the celebration of the Independence Day parade in the city when he was questioned about the clashes that took place on Monday morning, which have already left six dead and one woman injured.

He said that although the clashes are between alleged criminals, citizens are not exempt from being in the wrong place at the wrong time, so he called on people to be very careful.

Chava Calderón was emphatic in saying that he is “not creating a curfew,” but is only asking the population to be very careful and avoid using the roads at night, since these are the stretches of this area where members of organized crime patrol and operate.