As we are used to, Netflix constantly renews its catalog. Every month, many series and movies leave the platform while new productions arrive that seek to break audience records. In that sense, there are titles that are not produced by the platform, so they have an expiration date. Now, the announcement of the elimination of two series was not much to the liking of viewers, who They have until December 31 to see the productions before they are retired.

The announcement was made within the same platform. Upon entering each of the series, a notice appears showing the deadline to enjoy all the episodes.

Grey’s anatomy

The medical drama has 17 full seasons, all available on Netflix. In addition, it has already been confirmed that a new installment will arrive soon. However, this was not a reason for the platform to decide to withdraw the classic series that has thousands of fans worldwide.

Modern family

The popular comedy that has appeared on multiple television channels since it first aired in 2009, and continues to air today, has 11 seasons available on Netflix. While it looks like it won’t have a season 12, fans are still not giving up hope. This production will also leave the platform at the end of December.

The series and movies that arrive

However, not all bad news. Just as two classic series leave the platform, there are also new entries that arrive in the catalog for the month of Christmas. The most striking would be La casa de papel, whose premiere was on December 3, and the fourth installment of Cobra kai, which arrives on December 31. Here is the full list of December earnings.