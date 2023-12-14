Netflix, in order to keep its users informed, published the list of the most viewed productions on its platform throughout 2023, a list that, as announced, will be launched semi-annually starting in December of this year. This first report, which was released on December 12, records how the various series and films in its catalog fared between January and June 2023, and has as a parameter the total hours in which those subscribed to its service watched said fictions. .

Several Peruvian productions appear in that list, which, week after week, competed with users in their search to be the most viewed of the season, however, it was only one that took first place undisputedly. Can you guess which one it is?

What was the most viewed Peruvian production on Netflix in 2023?

The Peruvian production that was the most viewed of the year is 'Until we meet again'one of the only two works in our country that were made exclusively for Netflix, along with 'Contigo capitan', both released in 2022. 'Until we meet again', a film directed and written by Bruno Ascenzo, It had a total of 4,200,000 hours of playbackwhich earned him a place at the top of the list.

The other two national productions that complete the podium are 'Asu Mare: The Friends' and 'The last bastion', which obtained 2,700,000 and 1,400,000 hours of reproduction, respectively.

It should be noted that films such as 'Coveted Bachelorette 2', 'Soltera, married, widow, divorced', among others, were not considered on the list because they were released on the platform after June 2023, so it is very likely that they are found in the new report.

This is the complete list of the most viewed Peruvian films and series of the year:

'Until we meet again' (4,200,000 hours)

'Asu mare: the friends' (2,700,000 hours)

'The Last Bastion' (1,400,000 hours)

'Peru, hidden treasure' (600,000 hours)

'Virgil' (400,000 hours)

'Utopia' (400,000 hours)

'With you captain' (400,000 hours)

'The quarry' (200,000 hours)

'Yes, my love: we are getting married' (200,000 hours)

'Song without a name' (100,000 hours)

'Crazy in Love 2' (100,000 hours)

'Wiñaypacha' (100,000 hours)

What was the most watched on Netflix in 2023?

The list published by Netflix Not only did it cover Peruvian fiction, but it also introduced a large part of the content in its catalog around the world, which is made up of 18,000 productions, which represents 99% of its platform.

Taking this into account, the most watched on Netflix in 2023 was 'The Night Agent'a series starring Gabriel Basso and which premiered in March of this year, with a total of 812,210,000 hours of playback. This series, which has only one season of 10 episodes, is joined in the top 3 'Ginny & Georgia S2' and 'The Glory'with 665,100,000 and 622,800,000 hours, respectively.

Here we show you the list of the most viewed in Netflix globally in 2023:

'The Night Agent' (812,210,000)

'Ginny & Georgia 2' (665,100,000)

'The Glory' (622,800,000)

'Merlina' (507,700,000)

'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' (503,000,000)

'You 4' (440,600,000)

'Queen of the South 3' (429,600,000)

'Outer Banks 3' (402,500,000)

'Ginny & Georgia 1' (302,100,000)

'FUBAR' (266,200,000)

'Manifesto 4' (262,600,000)

'Kaleidoscope' (252,500,000)

'The Night Agent' was the most watched series of the year on Netflix globally. Photo: Netflix

