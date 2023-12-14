The Hermanos Jonas have revealed the updated dates for their 2024 tourincluding a stop at Colombia. For this reason, the fans of the group formed in disney They want to know all the details of the date on which the band's 5 albums will be celebrated. Do you want to know what they are? Don't miss all the details in this note.

YOU CAN SEE: Iron Maiden Colombia 2024 concert: prices, date and location of the event in Bogotá

When and where is the Jonas Brothers concert in Colombia?

The meeting is scheduled for April 19, 2024 in it Movistar Arena of Bogotáas reported on social networks by Páramo, the concert promoter company.

Event announcement Photo: Páramo Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: What is a 'chota'? This is everything you SHOULD KNOW about Arcángel's TRIP towards Anuel AA

Your Jonas Brothers ticket: when to buy tickets for the concert?

The pre-sale of tickets, reserved exclusively for clients of Bancos Aval (Bogotá, Oeste, Popular and Av. Villas), will begin on December 14th, while Sales to the general public will begin on December 16 through tubeleta.com.

Ticket distribution. Photo: Páramo's Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Lisandro Meza in intensive care: what happened to the Colombian singer?

What is the price of tickets for Jonas Brothers in Colombia 2024?

Here we present the prices to enjoy the Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas concert at the Movistar Arena in 2024:

South fan stand stage 1: $649,000 plus $115,900 for service

Floor 2 stage 1: $469,000 with an additional cost of $83,800 for service

Plate stage 1: $399,000 plus $71,300 for service

Floor 2 stage 1 from chair 207 to 213: $299,000 with $53,400 service

Floor 3 stage 1: $229,000 and $40,900 for service

The same locations will be available in stages 2 and 3, but their prices will increase. Therefore, it is recommended to purchase them as soon as possible if you plan to attend the Jonas Brothers concert.

#Jonas #Brothers #Colombia #date #ticket #sales #concert