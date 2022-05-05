The advent of the pandemic has caused a series of negative consequences from many points of view, but there is a sector that has benefited more than any other from this situation: let’s talk about bicycles. Suffice it to say that in 2020, the first year in which the Coronavirus was the protagonist in our country, over 2 million new bikes were sold: record figures. The positive aspect is that also in 2021 it was given continuity to this sector: 1,975,000 bicycles have been delivered, with pedal assisted bicycles showing an increase of 5%.

Alberto Fiorillo, one of the leading cycling tourism experts in Italy and coordinator of the Grab project, the Great Ring Road of Rome’s bicycles, spoke about two fundamental factors which led to the boom of this sector in Italy: the first, as mentioned, linked to the spread of Coronavirus, with the consequent lockdowns that have severely limited people’s freedom of movement; the second, on the other hand, is the combination of purchase incentives and the degree of maturity that the e-bike is reaching. “The lockdown and spacing rules made people feel the need to spend more time outdoors – his words reported by Repubblica – Furthermore, in the period of the pandemic, there has been a greater attention to the cities in the cities development of cycling infrastructures. Pathways in many cases temporary, but which are becoming permanent. Then there are the pedal assisted bikes, which have been around for many years, but the latest generation ones offer levels of reliability and efficiency that make them attractive for getting around town “.

As mentioned, Fiorillo is the coordinator of the Grab project, which involves the construction of a cycle ring of approx 50 kilometers around Rome: it is one of the ten national tourist cycle routes financed by the Ministry of Infrastructure, which promise to launch Italy even more as a green destination. “The cycle tourism it is proving to be constantly growing, with an exponential increase in demand not yet validated by the statistics – Fiorillo concluded – Never as in this period, between the resources of the municipalities, regional funding and even the money allocated with the NRP, there are the resources to do a good job in urban centers, with a more distant time horizon “.