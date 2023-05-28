Arnold Schwarzenegger is back! His new Netflix series is first in the Peru Top 10 and it’s everything its fans wanted: action, comedy, and several hours of binge-watching fun. The actor recently revealed that his return as the Terminator or Conan the Barbarian would only be on one condition, but as far as the red N is concerned, it seems that the Hollywood star has had no major problem becoming the action idol again. followers of yesteryear wanted to see.

“FUBAR” is the name of the new series created by Nick Santorain which schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro and Milan Carter they embark on an adventure that will change their lives forever. What is it about and what did its protagonist say about Peru?

What is “FUBAR” about?

When a father and daughter discover that they have both been working for the CIA for years, they also realize that their family relationship wasn’t quite as real as they had hoped. Thus, in the midst of a family entanglement, both must complete an important mission while trying to understand who they really are for each other.

This is not only Arnold Schwarzenegger’s first Netflix series, but of his entire acting career. It is a story that mixes espionage with action and adds a good dose of comedy to watch as a family or as a couple.

What did Arnold Schwarzenegger say about Peru?

The premiere of “Fubar” It has been a complete success and now the film is in the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 in Peruvian territory. After hearing the news, Schwarzenegger sent a greeting through his social networks.

“Thank you, Peru!”, wrote the protagonist on his official Twitter page. The film was released last 25 of May and in a few days it has become one of the most viewed on the platform, so if you have access to the streaming platform, you can now watch it.