The entertainment giant Netflix continues its action in order to eradicate “smart” users who, by paying a single subscription, share it with their friends and family.

The latest news regarding the ways in which the cleaning of this segment of users will take place, they are reported to us by the Costa Rican site of the service. It is officially made available a new (and more expensive) subscription for users I want to continue splitting the account.

This subscription will provide a surplus for each additional user who wants to access the same account. But what will happen to those who want to share the account without paying duty?

The answer is always provided by Netflix: one will be associated with each standard account Wifi connection which will have to remain constant (in the case of a holiday, for example, Netflix will have to provide a special “pass” lasting up to 7 days).

If these data do not coincide from access to access, Netflix, in the long run, will block the account indicted.

Netflix co-CEO Greg has openly stated that he don’t expect warm approval by users of this new system and which, without a doubt, Netflix expects an attempt by users to bypass this system.