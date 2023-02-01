The television presenter referred to the departure of her driving partner with a forceful message.

Nothing was silent. The departure of journalist Carlos Cornejo from tv peru after he pointed out that Víctor Raúl Santisteban, the 55-year-old protester who died during the march in Lima last Saturday, “was killed by the Police.” These controversial statements provoked the solidarity of many colleagues and a large part of the public. One of the people who spoke out on this issue was Carla Harada, his partner on the State channel, who left a forceful message about it.

What did Carla Harada say?

The presenter took a few minutes at the beginning of her program to talk about her former partner Carlos Cornejoto whom he did not hesitate to send a “hug” from a distance.

“Before starting the headlines, I want to send a hug to Carlos Cornejo who will no longer be with us from today and beyond the information that is being given through the networks, we here know what happened,” Harada said shortly before to start conducting his newscast.

It is important to remember that the National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru made public, this last Tuesday, that the press man would no longer continue in his ranks after the culmination of his contract. The news went viral and sparked a heated debate on social media.

“The National Institute of Radio and Television of Peru informs that, on January 30 of this year, the contract for the lease of services of Mr. Carlos Cornejo Alayza ended,” says the statement of the aforementioned medium.

The return of Carlos Cornejo to TV

In April 2022, seven years after being away from TV, Carlos Cornejo made his untimely return to the screens leading two new Canal N television formats. One of them was the program “Rimanchik”, in which he touched on current issues politics.

In addition, between 2015 and 2022, he did not rest on his laurels, since he founded his project called La Factoría, an independent media outlet that continues today.