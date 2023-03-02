Joe Goldberg will return to Netflix to wrap up his story, but there are plenty of big releases coming up this month.

like every month Netflix will renew its catalog with premieres of important movies, series, and anime this March 2023. Variety was anticipated on the streaming platform and now, that the list of new productions has been revealed, we confirm it.

One of the most anticipated releases was part 2 of “You 4”, while others surprised, such as “Power Rangers” and “Inuyasha”. Below we share the complete list that will reach the service with their respective release dates.

Movies for March on Netflix

“Tonight you sleep with me” – March 1, 2023

“The Da Vinci Code”- March 1, 2023

“It’s You” – March 3, 2023

“Luther: Night Falls” – March 10, 2023

“The Glory: Part 2” – March 10, 2023

“The Millionaire Climax: The Pornhub Story” – Mar 15, 2023

“Perfume: Story of a Murderer” – March 15, 2023

“The Wizard’s Elephant” – March 17, 2023

“Mind Noise” – March 17, 2023

“Emergency in the air” – March 17, 2023

“The Night Agent” – March 23, 2023

“Mystery Ahead” – March 31, 2023

“The Media Killer” – March 31, 2023

“Boksoon Must Die” – March 31, 2023

“Barbie mermaid power” – March 31, 2023

“Power Rangers” – March 31, 2023

“Chris Rock: selective outrage” – undefined.

Series for March on Netflix

“Sex/Life: Season 2” – March 2

“Next in fashion: season 2” – March 3

“Ridley Jones: Season 5” – March 6

“You: Season 4 – Part 2” – March 9

“Shadow and Bone: Season 2” – March 16

“Invisible City: Season 2” – March 22

“The Kingdom: Season 2” – March 22

“I’m Georgina: Season 2” – undefined.

Anime for March on Netflix