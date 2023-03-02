White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre Calls US President Biden Fearless

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that US President Joe Biden is a man “who is not afraid of anything.” Her words lead TASS.

During her speech at the briefing, Jean-Pierre criticized the question that Biden is afraid to make serious decisions regarding China. She dismissed the president’s fear of Beijing and asked the journalist if he had seen footage of Biden’s trip to Kyiv. Therefore, the representative of the White House called him fearless.

“It was a historic journey that many of you have called a brave step. It is clear that we are talking about a president who is not afraid to head into the war zone. He’s not afraid to head there when there’s no earth on earth [американского] military presence. There is nothing that this president is afraid of,” she stressed.