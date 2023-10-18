













Netflix Releases First Images of Avatar’s Fire Nation and Maybe It Won’t Ruin It









The live-action of Avatar: The Last Airbender It is announced for 2024. Without a stricter window. However, after the latest projects of this style, the audience has high hopes for this installment.

Netflix released some first images of the live-action and they seem to have too much similarity with the original animated seriesso we can expect a lot from it.

Almost the entire cast of Avatar: The Last Airbender, which is essentially made up of:

Gordon Cormier as Aang.

Kiawentiio as Katara.

Ian Ousley as Sokka

Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

Elizabeth Yu as Princess Azula.

Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as General Iroh.

Ken Leung as Commander Zhao.

Source: Netflix

Albert Kim is the showrunner, executive producer and writer. Executive producers are Dan Lin, Lindsey Liberatore, Roseanne Liang and Michael Goi. It was confirmed that the first season will consist of eight episodes with a duration of one hour each.

The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

“Water. Land. Fire. Air. The four nations once lived in harmony, with the Avatar, master of the four elements, maintaining peace between them. But everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked and destroyed the air nomads, that was the first step taken by the Fire people towards the conquest of the world. However, there is still a little hope, if the Avatar is reborn again, although so much time has passed that no one hopes for him anymore.”.

Avatar: The Last Airbender It is one of the most beloved titles by fans of the geek world, so the new adaptation will definitely have more than one person nervous.

Where can I watch Avatar?

Three of the seasons of Avatar: The Last Airbender They are available on Netflix. While the delivery of The legend of Korra It is complete on the platform.

Also An animated project in sequel format was announced for 2025. In this we could have a new incarnation of the Avatar as an Earth teacher.

