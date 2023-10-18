In a few days Alan Wake 2 will debut in stores and to prepare players Remedy has released a summary trailer of the events that occurred in the first chapter of the series.

The video will certainly be useful both for those approaching the series for the first time and for long-time fans who perhaps need to refresh their memory before playing the sequel, summarizing the events of the first Alan Wake: the arrival of the writer in Brigh Falls, the kidnapping of his wife Alice by the Dark Presence, the efforts to free her and the sacrifice of the protagonist, who now finds himself trapped for years in the Dark place looking for a way to escape from this nightmarish parallel dimension.