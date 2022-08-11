There classification of the TV series and gods movie most viewed on Netflix in Italy from 1 to 7 August 2022 sees The Sandman make its debut immediately in first position: a largely predictable result, considering the welcome reserved so far for the adaptation of Neil Gaiman’s work.

Netflix, the most viewed TV series in Italy from 1 to 7 August 2022

The Sandman – season 1 Stranger Things – season 4 Keep Breathing Virgin River – season 4 Sea Off – season 2 Sea Off – season 1 Uncoupled – season 1 Anotherself – season 1 Better Call Saul – season 6 Stranger Things – season 3

Accepted, as mentioned, with good grades, The Sandman tells the story history of Morpheus, the god of dreams, who manages to free himself after years of imprisonment and embarks on a journey to recover all the abilities that have been stolen from him.

Netflix, the most viewed films in Italy from 1 to 7 August 2022

Purple Hearts The Gray Man Until the Last Clue The Wedding Season Blade Runner 2049 The Cleveland Monster Spider-Man: No Way Home The Dead don’t Die A Past to Erase I Dreamed of Love

As for the films, Purple Hearts reaches the first place, surpassing The Gray Man by the Russo brothers, while in third position we find an interesting new entry: Until the Last Cluethe new film directed by John Lee Hancock with Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto.