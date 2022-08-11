A war has recently broken out between fans of Xbox Y PlayStationsince days ago Sony complained about buying ActivisionBlizzard by microsoft. Comments that have already been addressed by the company Bill Gatesstill, it is inevitable that comments from followers defending their favorite brand will air.

This goes from when PlayStation is afraid of GamePassthe lack of exclusives that it has Xboxthe lost of Call of Duty and therefore the ruin of Sonyas well as the fall of Xbox before the power of games like God of War Ragnarok. Here we put some of the most striking posts that we found on the platform Twitter:

Xbox Game Pass manages to succeed without the need for Activision/Blizzard titles, while Nintendo and Epic Games succeed without owning a single Call of Duty game to date, so I wonder what is Playstation afraid of? Don’t have faith in their own IP? pic.twitter.com/XAs38xC44H — Alvaroknts | 🇪🇨 (@alvaroKNTS) August 10, 2022

👀🔥 NEW VIDEO 🔥👀 🔴 Playstation PAYS to *EXCLUDE* (FEAR Game Pass) 😱 Xbox Activision *ANSWER* and EXPOSE them ➡️ https://t.co/3Sf6WO2LCt Share my content if you enjoy it, you help a lot to keep my channel going. THANK YOU 🔁❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnO6NZ1PqF — eXtas1s | #Xbox #Bethesda #ActivisionBlizzard (@eXtas1stv) August 10, 2022

Sony has not only bought most of the world press and prizes, it has also managed to pay a large part of developers to do what they want and prevent games in gamepass. And there are still people who think that Microsoft is the top company and Sony is broke. pic.twitter.com/8lzrAgMqCc — Leduito! (@battlegeek) August 11, 2022

⚡ Microsoft Hypocrite. The hypocrisy of #Microsoft and of the Xboxers has no limits. A company that has been forged on the basis of stealing ideas and that wants to crush the competition, is now coming to make Drama and pretend to be a moralist??? 😆😆😆, Well look 👇#xbox #PlayStation #pcs pic.twitter.com/eBCdGQaKqC — Geek⚡Gamers (@GeekGamersBand) August 11, 2022

🤩 LET’S SEE #PlayStation stop crying now 😂 you must already be clear that #xbox He has beaten you 💪🏻 and I understand that he #XboxGamePass is the best AND STOP BLOCKING CONTENT TO #XboxGamePass AS YOU CAN SEE THAT YOU ARE AFRAID OF HIM, YOU HAVE LOST #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/itGfmnni6e — Mr. Stark 🦅 #DoctorOctopus (@RenzoStark96) August 11, 2022

XBOX CLAIMS PLAYSTATION HAS PLACED STONES IN ITS WAY. *information and sources below:⬇️⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KRAEJdiJrg — Gamer Engineer 🇲🇽 (@GamerE_Oficial) August 10, 2022

Sony Playstation executive moments before the closing of Xbox’s acquisition of Activision/Blizzard. pic.twitter.com/kxMwNyOMZD — ♏Empa90”s♏ (@Empa90s) August 10, 2022

What PlayStation pays to screw Xbox if what happens is that it misses you? And I’m sure they’ll go up to €100 per game to keep screwing up Xbox and people will buy games at €100 Anyway 😑🤣👀 — 🎮🕹️ ZentuGamer 👨‍🚀🚀 🌻🔋 (@ZentuGamer) August 10, 2022

This is strange or the love letters are not arriving after the financial results. Level Up: Face it, PlayStation: XBOX HAS THE ADVANTAGE Hobbyconsolas: From “I’m not stupid” to “what if you are?”: about the abusive batches and packs with the new consoles. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/wHwVsCgcWa – The Locon Gamer (@El_Locon_Gamer) August 7, 2022

Xbox fanboy watching as Playstation and Nintendo launch several AAAs contending for GOTY year after year pic.twitter.com/CqMv6PsBAR — Playsteishonero (@playsteishonero) August 9, 2022

Maniacs! I have returned to the Game Pass and as you know I use the PC one. Well, when I open the application it takes me to these directories directly, I don’t know if it happens to someone else, but it’s curious. PlayStation haters have always told me that with Xbox there is always something new and that PS is shit. pic.twitter.com/axTqvcN6BO – PlayManiaco 🥶Ω #Playstation 📺🟣 (@PlayManiaco_) August 10, 2022

editor’s note: These kinds of discussions aren’t going to end any time soon, at least not until Xbox’s deal with Activision Blizzard is finalized, so it’s likely that the networks will continue to be inundated with comments. The interesting thing is to know what kind of plans Microsoft has contemplated with its new acquisition.

Via: Twitter