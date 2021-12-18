One step away from the beginning of the new year, the new German TV series entitled Kitz, the new queer teen drama, will debut on Netflix. The lives of a group of high-ranking young people are turned upside down by the arrival of Lisa, whose goal is to find out the truth about her brother’s death. Let’s find out together the release date, the plot and the cast.

Kitz is the new German and queer TV series that will debut on Netflix the December 30, 2021. Set in Kitzbuhel, the series tells the story of a group of high-ranking young people whose lives are turned upside down by search for truth from Lisa, determined to find the culprit of death of his own brother Joseph.

Nikolaus Schulz-Dornburg is the showrunner of the series, who said that the goal of the series is to tell a place where different cultures collide: in fact, the series is set in Kitzbuhel, located in Austria, while the protagonists come from Germany.

Kitz: the plot

New Year's Eve in Kitzbuhel is the most exclusive of the season, so Vanessa, queen of social media and young model, cannot be missing. Together with her a court of party-goers friends. But tries to approach her and join the group, Lisa, to formalize a girl in search of the truth about the death of her brother Joseph the year before. The only thing he knows is that Vanessa was one of the last people to see. Note how all the actors for the descents on the snow slopes were voiced to avoid accidents.

The cast

The actors and actresses who will take part in the first season of Kitz and their respective characters are: