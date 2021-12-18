“Toto are called racing, ok? We made sure that the cars ran ”. So the Clerk of the Course Micheal Masi in the final of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix he answered in rhymes to the Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff, furious at the freestyle application of the regulations that Masi has chosen to ensure that the race ends not under the Safety Car regime and without obstacles between Hamilton and Verstappen. The latter managed to get the better of the Mercedes driver thanks to fresh soft tires, winning the race and thus becoming world champion for the first time in his career.

Toto Wolff called this procedure an unsportsmanlike gesture and a ‘freestyle’ interpretation of the rules. Norbert Haug, former Mercedes executive in the past involved in F1 for a long time, is not of the same opinion: “I think Masi was ingenious and brilliant in finding a solution – the words of Haug guest of the Austrian broadcaster Servus TV – in general I found several decisions taken by the Clerk of the Course in a convulsive season finale to be fitting. Even offering Red Bull the chance to back off Verstappen on the starting grid in Jeddah instead of taking a five or ten second penalty seemed like a good move. He seems to me a pragmatic type, an important characteristic for a Clerk of the Course “.

Norbert Haug also pointed out that the comparison with Charlie Whiting it would be untenable and ungenerous for anyone: “Whiting grew up with Ecclestone, he was a mechanic, then a chief mechanic, and he was always an individual who always moved with great resolve. His legacy would be difficult for anyone to manage “, concluded the former Mercedes man.