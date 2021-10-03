Home » Tv ” Netflix, “Insiders”: host and plot

In the next few days, the first Spanish reality show titled “Insiders” will debut on Netflix and will be hosted by an actress who is also well known in Italy. Let’s find out who is the reality and what it consists of.

Insiders it is the first spanish reality show which will debut on Netflix the next October 21. The prize up for grabs is 100,000 euros and to lead it there will be Najwa Nimri, known for interpreting Zulema from Vis a Vis And Alicia Sierra in The house of Carta.

The reality show consists of one fake selection of aspiring reality faces during which the latter are filmed. In fact, the game starts from the first day of selections and the competitors are unaware.

The program is produced by iZen and Netflix’s director of nonfiction content Álvaro Díaz, regarding this new project, stated that:

“We are very proud to undertake this project together with iZen. We are thrilled to be able to experience a new genre for us in Spain and to continue to innovate with an entertainment format created here “ Read also: The paper house: who is Tokyo (Úrsula Corberó), career and private life

Insiders: the plot

In the reality trailer, Najwa Nimri explains that:

“Let’s not fool ourselves: the contestants of the reality show are now perfectly aware. We wanted to catch them off guard and show their true face. As you can imagine, registering twelve people without them realizing it is quite a challenge, but it has been done. The twelve contestants believe they are participating in the final phase of a casting to enter a reality show. But I’m already in it without knowing it. Since the first day”.

Who is Najwa Nimri?

Najwa Nimri Urrutikoetxea was born in Pamplona the February 14, 1972 and it is aSpanish actress and singer-songwriter, candidate to 5 press Goya. The actress is mainly known to the public for playing Zulema in the tv series Vis a Vis And Alicia Sierra in The paper house.

His first notable role in a film is that for Jump to the vacío, by director Daniel Calparsoro. In music he began his career in 1996, giving life to the band Najwajean, with Carlos Jean. In addition, he has released three albums as a soloist.