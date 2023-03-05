It lasts less than two hours and it is already one of the most viewed movies on Netflix Peru. Its plot includes scenes as dramatic as they are suggestive.

Erotic movies on Netflix range from passionate romances to twisted plots with real sex. If you have already seen several of the latter and now you want to see a sensual film with dramatic overtones, we have the perfect recommendation for you. Its narrative is provocative, it comes directly from Poland and, a few days after its premiere, It has already become one of the most viewed in the top 10 streaming in Peru. Although it is not that convoluted, the plot promises to please you and leave you with your heart in your throat.

Is about “Tonight you sleep with me”, currently ranked #4 on Netflix Peru. Next, we tell you more details about the film.

Roma Gasiorowska is the protagonist of “Tonight you sleep with me”. Photo: Netflix See also Andrea Llosa breaks sticks with politics: "I don't want to venture, nor am I prepared"

What is “Tonight You Sleep With Me” about?

This recites the official synopsis of Netflix: “Trapped in a marriage that has lost its passion, a journalist must choose between her distant but loving husband and a younger ex-boyfriend who is back in her life.”

“Tonight you sleep with me” brings us closer to Little girl, a young lifestyle journalist who seems to have everything and nothing at once: she is the mother of two daughters, she has a romantic husband, a well-established career that allows her to have a house almost straight out of a landscaping magazine.

Why, then, do you feel that you have a lot and not enough at the same time? The answer seems very simple and it comes to light when a love from the past crosses his path. This man has started working in the same office as her and will be her new assistant. Memories and flashes of passion are reborn in Nina.

The lack of romance in her current marriage makes her think of infidelity as the only way to take a breather from her dull relationship with her husband, especially when he goes away for a month. Will she let herself go on an affair with her younger ex or will she cling to nurturing love with her husband?

Who is who in “Tonight you sleep with me”?