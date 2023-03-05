Axochiapan, Morelos. On the morning of March 3, a bar in the Las Ardillas neighborhoodMunicipality of Axochiapan, Moreloswas the scene of a armed attack in which four people died and two more were injured.

Witnesses reported that gunmen came directly to the bar and shot six people.

The authorities and emergency services arrived at the scene after receiving the report of the attack.

Officers found four people dead and two injured.They were taken to a nearby hospital.

So far, the authorities have not reported the arrest of suspects.