On June 6, Netflix Geeked Week 2022 will officially start and, in the presentation trailer, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners, an animated series based on the famous video game Cyberpunk 2077, has appeared. (here you can find our review). A nice “return” of a project that seemed to have disappeared from the radar.

Yes, why starting since the now distant 25 June 2020, when the world made the acquaintance of this product, no one has heard of the animeif we want to call it, inspired by the title developed by CD Projekt RED.

Finally, then, after a little less than two years, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is back among us appearing in the presentation trailer of Netflix Geeked Week 2022. For those who do not know this event, it is a virtual manifestation during which the streaming giant will entertain its subscribers with interviews, trailers, announcements, exclusive photos and videos and much more.

As for the plot of this Cyberpunk 2077 spin-off, we know that will deal with the events of a street boy who lives in the city of Night City, the same in which the events of the video game take place and, consequently, the story of V.

This boy, having nothing to lose, decides to become an Edgerunner, a sort of mercenary who acts against the law and who will take the name of Cyberpunk. So everything comes back in this story.

During the trailer released a few minutes ago, we were able to admire two scenes, indeed it would be more correct to say two frames of this product announced almost two years ago. Little compared to what the fans were asking, but much better than silence.

Also because, the presence of the series in this trailer means, in essence, that in the days between 6 and 10 June every minute will be good to learn something more. And after almost two years, we can absolutely say that it was, finally, time.