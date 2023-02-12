Zac Efron ran into Cordyceps, the ‘zombie fungus’ that appears in “The last of us”. How did Netflix connect with the HBO Max series?

“The last of us” It has become a resounding success for HBO Max, but what fans did not expect was that Zac Efron would join the fever of the series. Just as you read it, the well-remembered actor from “High School Musical” ran into the ‘zombie fungus’ Cordyceps, which appears in the fiction starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay. This happened in the second season of the Netflix documentary series “Zac Efron: Down to Earth”in which the artist explained the real properties of this fungi.

Zac Efron, expert in “The last of us”?

if you know of “The last of us”, you will know that what causes the infection of humanity is not a virus, but a fungus called Cordyceps, which manages to evolve to the point of being able to control humans in a violent way. And to the surprise of some, it exists in real life.

In the second season of “Zac Efron: With Your Feet on the Ground”, the actor went in search of Cordyceps in the forests of Australia on a tour where, together with a guide, he discovered its terrifying properties.

What was your find? Nothing less than the corpse of a caterpillar completely consumed by the fungus. On this and other discoveries of nature, you can see the Netflix docuseries in which Efron travels to different parts of the world.

What is “The last of us” about?

“The Last of Us” tells the story of Joel, a survivor of the worldwide infection by the Cordyceps fungus, which turns people into violent cannibals. His mission is to take Ellie across the United States, a girl who turns out to be the key to finding a cure.

Bella Ramsay (Ellie) and Pedro Pascal (Joel) in “The last of us”. Photo: HBO Max

Far from being a zombie series, the main element is drama and human conflict. Likewise, it is the adaptation of one of the best-selling video games in history and classified as a masterpiece by many.

It is available on HBO Max and premieres new chapters every Sunday at 9:00 p.m.