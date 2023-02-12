Blue Cross He finds himself submerged in a deep abyss from which it seems difficult for him to get out. Now, they fell resoundingly 3-1 on their visit to Nemesio Díez against the Diablos Rojos del Toluca.
Both teams did not save anything and from the first minutes they looked for the rival door. The first to get wet was Cruz Azul, when Carlos Rotondi he saw the goalkeeper Tiago Volpi advance to pump the ball and thus open the game.
However, happiness for the people of the capital did not last long, since only 4 minutes later came the equalizer via Maxi Araujowho shot inside the area and the ball was deflected by Ramiro Funes Mori, sending the ball into the net.
Already for the complementary part, Toluca’s dominance continued and at 53′ Araújo got his double, after another mistake by Ramiro Funes Mori, which was used by Fernández and Meneses to carry out the triangulation that closed Maximilian Araujo.
And for the wedge to tighten, at 87′ Sebastian Saucedo He put the last nail in the cement coffin, taking the ball and opening spaces to take a powerful right-footed shot leaving the experienced José de Jesús Corona standing, thus sealing the 3-1 scoreline.
